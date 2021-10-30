Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.71.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $8.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.00. The company had a trading volume of 334,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,602. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $147.06 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.17.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.
In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
