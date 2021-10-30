Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $8.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.00. The company had a trading volume of 334,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,602. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $147.06 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.17.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

