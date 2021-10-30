CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,583,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 24.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,832,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 7,163,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,038,000 after buying an additional 597,118 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 266.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 814,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 591,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 49.3% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,665,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 550,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPRT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 2.20. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

