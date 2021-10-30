CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,113 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Sprott worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 296,723 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 131,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SII opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

