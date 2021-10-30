CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of SunOpta worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STKL. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 859,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 384,666 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,427,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 868,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 537,452 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $840.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

