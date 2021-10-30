CIBC Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$19.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.10 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.78.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$15.23 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$7.89 and a one year high of C$16.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.91.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

