CIBC Downgrades Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of PWCDF stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $35.64.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

