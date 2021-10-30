CIBC Increases CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$35.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CI Financial to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.14.

CI Financial stock opened at C$28.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.98. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$14.91 and a 52 week high of C$28.58.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$662.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.4114684 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.59%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

