CIBC Lowers Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$11.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSZ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.00.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.24. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$166.60 million. Analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total transaction of C$103,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$22,475,800. Also, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 150,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.36, for a total value of C$1,558,191.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,872,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,500,517.54. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,988 shares of company stock worth $4,869,952.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.