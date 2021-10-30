CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $581,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 212,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 51,255 shares in the last quarter.

OXLC stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OXLC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

