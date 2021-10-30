CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.09.

TSE CS opened at C$5.19 on Wednesday. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.64 and a 12 month high of C$6.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$257.29 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 50,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$259,396.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,041 shares in the company, valued at C$795,809.10. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$1,139,484.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,869,973.72. Insiders sold 1,137,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,613 over the last 90 days.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

