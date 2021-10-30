Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.53

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.53 and traded as low as $17.80. Citizens shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 6,879 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $100.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.
Citizens Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIZN)
Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.