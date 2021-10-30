Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.53

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.53 and traded as low as $17.80. Citizens shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 6,879 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $100.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 81,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

