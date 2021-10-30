Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $404.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8,969.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 33,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,359,000 after buying an additional 82,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

