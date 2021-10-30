Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Civeo updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CVEO stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 53,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. Civeo has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.20 million, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 3.80.

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $108,228.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $105,263.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,357 shares of company stock worth $2,600,761. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Civeo stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 137.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Civeo worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

