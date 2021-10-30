Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Clean Harbors worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after buying an additional 683,897 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $16,425,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 138,721 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Clean Harbors by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 402,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,527,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $10,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

NYSE:CLH opened at $112.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $115.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.95.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

