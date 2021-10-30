CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.67. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.630-$2.650 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CMS. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,649. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.09. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

