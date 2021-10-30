CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 1.93% of American Acquisition Opportunity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAO. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter valued at about $760,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter valued at about $4,869,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter valued at about $7,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAO opened at $9.96 on Friday. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

