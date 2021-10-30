CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 186,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth $817,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth $3,884,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 17.8% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 412,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 62,421 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth $3,884,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth $126,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

HCII stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.