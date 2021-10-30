CNH Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 168,070 Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Noble Rock Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,451,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter worth $967,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 250,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 125,001 shares in the last quarter.

NRAC stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

