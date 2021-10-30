CNH Partners LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIAU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth $7,036,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth $1,515,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at $1,738,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at $5,528,000.

NASDAQ:ORIAU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

