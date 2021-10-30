Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.20.

CCEP stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

