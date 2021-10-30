Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

