Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 864,389 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 98,726 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $59,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of CTSH opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.