Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Achieves Market Cap of $287,097.74 (CEN)

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market capitalization of $287,097.74 and approximately $57.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 82% higher against the dollar. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00047958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.10 or 0.00232082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00096104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official website is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Buying and Selling Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsuper Ecosystem Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsuper Ecosystem Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinsuper Ecosystem Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

