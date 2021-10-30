Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stake Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,167 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $103.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.91. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

