Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Community Bankers Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 60,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,744. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. Community Bankers Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

In other news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $165,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,136.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community Bankers Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.