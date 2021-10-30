Comparing Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) & First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Marin Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.83%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of First National Bank Alaska shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 32.06% 9.57% 1.13% First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $108.19 million 4.59 $30.24 million $2.13 17.89 First National Bank Alaska $169.55 million 4.30 $57.53 million N/A N/A

First National Bank Alaska has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Dividends

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats First National Bank Alaska on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts. The company was founded on July 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

