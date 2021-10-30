Comparing NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) and Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX)

Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) and NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCS Multistage has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Basic Energy Services and NCS Multistage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A NCS Multistage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Basic Energy Services and NCS Multistage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $411.38 million 0.00 -$268.17 million N/A N/A NCS Multistage $106.98 million 0.70 -$57.60 million ($8.30) -3.79

NCS Multistage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Basic Energy Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Basic Energy Services and NCS Multistage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -42.55% N/A -39.43% NCS Multistage -6.92% -17.48% -14.15%

Summary

NCS Multistage beats Basic Energy Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies. It operates its business through the following segments: Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing and Water Logistics. The Completion and Remedial Services segment utilizes coiled tubing services, air compressor packages specially configured for underbalanced drilling operations, an array of specialized rental equipment and fishing tools, thru-tubing, and snubbing units. The Well Servicing segment encompasses a full range of services performed with a mobile well servicing rig, including the installation and removal of downhole equipment and elimination of obstructions in the well bore to facilitate the flow of oil and natural gas. The Water Logistics segment focuses in the fleet of trucks and related assets, including specialized tank trucks, storage tanks, water wells, disposal facilities water treatment, and related equipment. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.