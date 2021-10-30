Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

NYSE CODI traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $29.85. 175,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,988. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 17,842 shares of company stock valued at $493,060 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compass Diversified stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Compass Diversified worth $19,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CODI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.