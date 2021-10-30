Concentric (OTC:CCNTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Concentric (OTC:CCNTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske raised Concentric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

OTC CCNTF opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Concentric has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Concentric AB engages in the manufacture and marketing of hydraulics products and diesel engine pumps. It operates through the Americas, and Europe and Rest of the World (RoW) geographical segment. The Americas segment comprises of operations in the USA and Argentina. The Europe and RoW segment consist of Europe, India, and China.

