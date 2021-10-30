ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

CNOB stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 162,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,576. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.34.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

