ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $88.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.36.

COP opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -189.69%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,269,767,000 after acquiring an additional 623,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

