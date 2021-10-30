Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 598,055 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Consolidated Edison worth $62,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $4,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

NYSE:ED opened at $75.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.18.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

