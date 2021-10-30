Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Position Cut by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 832,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 39,623 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Continental Resources worth $31,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 103.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,855 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 743,334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,269,000 after purchasing an additional 44,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 111.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 260,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 137,432 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 40.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 676,562 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 194,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLR. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

NYSE:CLR opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.