Contrasting Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) & Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu -46.71% -108.01% -49.26%

Vasta Platform has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.24, meaning that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vasta Platform and Gaotu Techedu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 1 3 0 2.75 Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33

Vasta Platform presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 281.25%. Gaotu Techedu has a consensus price target of $8.16, indicating a potential upside of 177.55%. Given Vasta Platform’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Gaotu Techedu.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vasta Platform and Gaotu Techedu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $193.68 million 1.71 -$8.86 million ($0.11) -36.36 Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.69 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -3.30

Vasta Platform has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaotu Techedu. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaotu Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Gaotu Techedu on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

