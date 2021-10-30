Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,258 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 470,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 386,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,221. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

