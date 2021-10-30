CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.18 Million

Brokerages predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will post $137.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.21 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $107.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $479.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.96 million to $486.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $479.41 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $488.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. 530,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,867. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

