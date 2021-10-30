Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total transaction of $98,093.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $52,057,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $333.18 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.20 and a 52-week high of $340.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.54 and a 200 day moving average of $284.32. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.