Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Lowered to $38.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 249.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after buying an additional 3,548,969 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after buying an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 93.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,629,000 after buying an additional 1,595,296 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

