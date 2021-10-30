Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

OFC stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 899,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,767. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

OFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

