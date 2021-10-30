Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CJREF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

CJREF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732. The company has a market capitalization of $945.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 11.08%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.