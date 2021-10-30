Coty (NYSE:COTY) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.98.

COTY opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Coty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

