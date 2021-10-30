CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CPS Technologies stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.63 and a beta of 1.37. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.74.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSH. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 22.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

