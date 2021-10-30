CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CPS Technologies stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.63 and a beta of 1.37. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.74.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.67%.
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
