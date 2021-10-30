Craig Hallum Lowers Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $150.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zendesk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.64.

ZEN opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.70. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $5,283,866.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,219,247.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,797. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 196,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,011,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,603,000 after buying an additional 144,172 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

