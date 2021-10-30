Credit Suisse Group Raises Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target to $14.50

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.02 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.45.

CYH opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $17.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 191,702 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 626.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 153,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,150,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 38,215 shares during the last quarter.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

