Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 195 Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 219.09 ($2.86).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 163.80 ($2.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 166.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 183.10. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

