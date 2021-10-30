Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 16,679 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $444,995.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70.

On Friday, September 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.81 per share, with a total value of $15,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 41,573 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,650.63.

On Monday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 163,303 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,890,924.85.

On Friday, September 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 309,022 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,558,050.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 196,356 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.02 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,963.12.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 18,249 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $565,536.51.

On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420,281.48.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,761 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,253.78.

On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $743,817.90.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $28.33 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $24,868,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth $45,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.