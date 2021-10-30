Critical Analysis: Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIT Group has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Cadence Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cadence Bancorporation pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CIT Group pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CIT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cadence Bancorporation and CIT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorporation 0 4 0 1 2.40 CIT Group 0 4 1 0 2.20

Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential downside of 14.71%. CIT Group has a consensus target price of $45.58, indicating a potential downside of 7.97%. Given CIT Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CIT Group is more favorable than Cadence Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and CIT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorporation 46.87% 15.67% 1.78% CIT Group 20.29% 13.49% 1.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of CIT Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CIT Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and CIT Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorporation $1.02 billion 3.56 -$205.53 million $0.74 39.22 CIT Group $3.15 billion 1.56 -$615.30 million ($0.70) -70.76

Cadence Bancorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CIT Group. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cadence Bancorporation beats CIT Group on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate. The Banking segment include commercial banking, retail banking, and private banking lines of business. The Financial Services segment includes trust, retail brokerage, and investment services. The Corporate segment consists of parent-only activities, including debt and capital raising, and intercompany eliminations. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital. It provides a range of lending, leasing and deposit products, as well as ancillary products and services, including factoring, cash management and advisory services, primarily to small and medium- sized companies, as well as to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment includes retail Banking, consumer lending, and SBA lending, which are grouped together for purposes of discussion as other consumer banking and legacy consumer mortgages. The Corporate segment consists of businesses and portfolios that they no longer consider strategic. These portfolios include equipment financing, secured lending and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded by Henry Ittelson in 1908 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

