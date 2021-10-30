Critical Survey: Workiva (NYSE:WK) versus Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Workiva (NYSE:WK) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Workiva and Jamf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 0 2 6 0 2.75 Jamf 0 1 4 0 2.80

Workiva presently has a consensus target price of $108.43, suggesting a potential downside of 27.50%. Jamf has a consensus target price of $41.40, suggesting a potential downside of 13.12%. Given Jamf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jamf is more favorable than Workiva.

Profitability

This table compares Workiva and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -9.03% -36.88% -3.71% Jamf -10.69% 1.90% 1.41%

Risk & Volatility

Workiva has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jamf has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Jamf shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Workiva shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Jamf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Workiva and Jamf’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $351.59 million 21.45 -$48.40 million ($0.82) -182.38 Jamf $269.45 million 20.98 -$22.77 million $0.08 595.63

Jamf has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jamf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jamf beats Workiva on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail. The company was founded by Matthew M. Rizai, Jerome M. Behar, Martin J. Vanderploeg, Joseph H. Howell, and Daniel J. Murray in August 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections. The company's customers comprise enterprises in a range of industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications to connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud. It also offers Jamf Nation, an online community of IT professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and provides professional services. The company sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, a direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through its channel partners, including Apple. Jamf Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

