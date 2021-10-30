CROAT (CROAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,392.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. CROAT has a market capitalization of $333,692.25 and approximately $1,392.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CROAT has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 55.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,861,959 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

