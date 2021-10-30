Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 169,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.09% of Crown worth $287,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Crown by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 178,500 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Crown by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,679,000 after buying an additional 257,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 313,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,455,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

NYSE CCK opened at $103.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.00. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.78 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.